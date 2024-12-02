USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241207-N-MW880-1135 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 7, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Lasha Wilson, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), assists in the launch of an aircraft during flight operations, Dec. 7, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is in the basic phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan conducting flight deck certification. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)