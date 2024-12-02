Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 51 of 51]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jayden Brown 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    241207-N-HS821-1012 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 7, 2024) Ensign Antionette Green, Ship Secretary, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), observes flightdeck operations FROM the bridge, Dec. 7, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is conducting Flightdeck certifications as part of the optimized Fleet Response Plan to ensure readiness for future operations.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jayden Brown)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 12:58
    Photo ID: 8787971
    VIRIN: 241207-N-HS821-1012
    Resolution: 5637x4291
    Size: 15.04 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 51 of 51], by SN Jayden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

