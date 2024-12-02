Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241207-N-HS821-1012 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 7, 2024) Ensign Antionette Green, Ship Secretary, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), observes flightdeck operations FROM the bridge, Dec. 7, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is conducting Flightdeck certifications as part of the optimized Fleet Response Plan to ensure readiness for future operations.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jayden Brown)