USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

241207-N-MW880-1147 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 7, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Calinda Ferguson, left, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), directs an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Gunslingers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 105, during flight operations, Dec. 7, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is in the basic phase of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan conducting flight deck certification. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)