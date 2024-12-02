241207-N-PG443-2004 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 7, 2024) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Jackson Staley, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), inventories tools, Dec. 7, 2024. USS George H.W. Bush is conducting flight deck certifications as part of the optimized Fleet Response Plan to ensure readiness for future operations.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Courtney Perry)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2024 12:58
|Photo ID:
|8787959
|VIRIN:
|241207-N-PG443-2004
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
