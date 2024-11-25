A 944th Fighter Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen provides simulated care for casualties during Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024. This exercise emphasizes the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s commitment to readiness by integrating Agile Combat Support and Large Force Exercise capabilities in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Casey Staheli)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 02:39
|Photo ID:
|8777998
|VIRIN:
|241115-F-XV045-1007
|Resolution:
|2787x1991
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|GILA BEND AIR FORCE AUXILIARY FIELD, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Desert Hammer 2024: Tactical Combat Casualty Care – Training to Save Lives [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Desert Hammer 2024: Tactical Combat Casualty Care – Training to Save Lives
No keywords found.