Desert Hammer 2024: Tactical Combat Casualty Care – Training to Save Lives

GILA BEND AIR FORCE AUXILIARY FIELD, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES 11.15.2024 Courtesy Photo 944th Fighter Wing

A 944th Fighter Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen provides simulated care for casualties during Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024. This exercise emphasizes the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s commitment to readiness by integrating Agile Combat Support and Large Force Exercise capabilities in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Casey Staheli)