Desert Hammer 2024: Tactical Combat Casualty Care – Training to Save Lives

GILA BEND AIR FORCE AUXILIARY FIELD, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES 11.15.2024 Courtesy Photo 944th Fighter Wing

944th Fighter Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen document and track patient care during a simulated combat scenario at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024, as part of Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1. Through joint and multinational collaboration, Desert Hammer tests the ability of over 700 participants and 131 aircraft to operate, defend, and sustain airbases under austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Casey Staheli)