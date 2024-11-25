Desert Hammer 2024: Tactical Combat Casualty Care – Training to Save Lives

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GILA BEND AIR FORCE AUXILIARY FIELD, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES 11.15.2024 Courtesy Photo 944th Fighter Wing

944th Fighter Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen simulate patient transport operations at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024, during Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1. Exercise Desert Hammer emphasizes the U.S. Air Force Reserve’s commitment to readiness by integrating Agile Combat Support and Large Force Exercise capabilities in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Casey Staheli)