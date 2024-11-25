A 944th Fighter Wing U.S. Air Force Reserve Citizen Airman medical officer observes a tactical field environment at Auxiliary Airfield 6 near Gila Bend, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024. Through joint and multinational collaboration, Desert Hammer tests the ability of over 700 participants and 131 aircraft to operate, defend, and sustain airbases under austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)
Desert Hammer 2024: Tactical Combat Casualty Care – Training to Save Lives
