    Desert Hammer 2024: Tactical Combat Casualty Care – Training to Save Lives [Image 2 of 13]

    Desert Hammer 2024: Tactical Combat Casualty Care – Training to Save Lives

    AUXILIARY AIRFIELD 6, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    944th Fighter Wing

    A 944th Fighter Wing U.S. Air Force Reserve Citizen Airman medical officer observes a tactical field environment at Auxiliary Airfield 6 near Gila Bend, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024. Through joint and multinational collaboration, Desert Hammer tests the ability of over 700 participants and 131 aircraft to operate, defend, and sustain airbases under austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 02:39
    Photo ID: 8777991
    VIRIN: 241114-F-FN051-1011
    Resolution: 2400x1500
    Size: 373.29 KB
    Location: AUXILIARY AIRFIELD 6, ARIZONA, US
    Total Force Integration
    944th Fighter Wing
    Large Force Exercise
    Mission Ready Airmen
    Desert Hammer 2024
    Agile Combat Integration

