Desert Hammer 2024: Tactical Combat Casualty Care – Training to Save Lives

944th Fighter Wing U.S. Air Force Reserve Citizen Airmen and Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers simulate treating a fake critically injured working dog during Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 at Auxiliary Field 6 near Gila Bend, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2024. This large-scale exercise showcases the adaptability of Mission Ready Airmen, advancing the skills needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving challenges of global competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)
