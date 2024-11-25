Desert Hammer 2024: Tactical Combat Casualty Care – Training to Save Lives

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GILA BEND AIR FORCE AUXILIARY FIELD, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES 11.15.2024 Courtesy Photo 944th Fighter Wing

944th Fighter Wing medical Airmen evaluate a training mannequin to practice life-saving techniques during Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024. Through joint and multinational collaboration, Desert Hammer tests the ability of over 700 participants and 131 aircraft to operate, defend, and sustain airbases under austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Casey Staheli)