Desert Hammer 2024: Tactical Combat Casualty Care – Training to Save Lives

944th Fighter Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen conduct casualty evacuation and care training during Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024.

GILA BEND AIR FORCE AUXILIARY FIELD , ARIZONA, UNITED STATES 12.01.2024 Courtesy Story 944th Fighter Wing

Story by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas



The remote desert landscape of southern Arizona recently played host to Desert Hammer 2024, an expansive Joint Large Force Exercise showcasing the 944th Fighter Wing's commitment to readiness and lifesaving excellence, Nov. 13-16, 2024.



Among its many facets, Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training took center stage, immersing participants in realistic scenarios designed to prepare them for the most challenging battlefield conditions.



“Typically, in our IRPS (In-Route Patient Staging) mission, we may have our patients up to three days, but here, we’re anticipating having them longer and in more critical conditions,” said Capt. Paris Mandy, a clinical nurse with the 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron (ASTS).



Mandy highlighted the importance of this rigorous training, which focuses on adapting to resource limitations and responding effectively to severe injuries​.



Key scenarios included mass casualty events requiring advanced triage and trauma response under fire. Master Sgt. Ashley Wells, who directed moulage operations to simulate injuries, emphasized the importance of realistic training aids.



“It was really hard to train lifting litters with unrealistic weights or performing triage without visible injuries,” explained Wells. “This year, with moulage, we could create scenarios that mimic what you’d actually experience on the field.”



Wells added that the addition of moulage enhanced training fidelity, ensuring participants were better prepared to manage the chaos of mass casualty incidents.



Among those on the front lines of medical readiness was Staff Sgt. Omar Robinson, a 944th Medical Squadron medic providing real-world medical support during the exercise. His role was pivotal, as he and his team stood ready to respond to injuries at a moment’s notice.



“People were grateful we were there,” Robinson noted. “We’ve been told we’re much needed out here because we’re the only real-world medics on-site.”



For Staff Sgt. Sara Weaver, a 944th Civil Engineering Squadron emergency management specialist, the exercise tested her ability to assess post-attack conditions. Wearing Mission-Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear, Weaver conducted field tests to detect potential chemical agents while remaining vigilant for enemy threats.



“If we have a chemical agent in the area, we may have to go through DECON [decontamination]. We bring a lot of equipment out, but we also minimize to essentials for mobility,” Weaver explained, emphasizing the exercise's dual focus on preparedness and adaptability​.



Another critical component was the integration of flight medics, such as Staff Sgt. Daniel Ippolito of the 944th MDS, who participated in air transport scenarios.



Reflecting on his experience, Ippolito remarked, “It takes a lot more effort to do things you think you know how to do when you’re stumbling around trying not to fall.”



He praised the controlled stress training, which bridged the gap between routine clinic work and high-pressure environments.



“Flight medics can do way more than just tourniquets – they’re critical care flight paramedics with advanced skills,” he added.



Desert Hammer 2024 was more than an exercise – it was a continuation of the 944th Fighter Wing’s dedication to forging combat-ready Airmen. From simulated triage under helicopter rotors to field-testing chemical detection kits, the exercise honed skills that could mean the difference between life and death in combat and humanitarian missions.



Through its focus on cross-unit collaboration and realistic training scenarios, Desert Hammer 2024 highlighted the Air Force Reserve’s unwavering commitment to lifesaving preparedness.



“This training is vital because we don’t know what the next conflict will bring. We just know we need to be ready,” said Mandy.