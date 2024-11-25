Desert Hammer 2024: Tactical Combat Casualty Care – Training to Save Lives

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GILA BEND AIR FORCE AUXILIARY FIELD, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES 11.15.2024 Courtesy Photo 944th Fighter Wing

944th Fighter Wing Airmen receive guidance on medical treatment techniques during a tactical care scenario as part of Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024. Set against the unmatched backdrop of the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Desert Hammer leverages Arizona’s strategic geography to provide realistic combat training for U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Casey Staheli)