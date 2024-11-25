944th Fighter Wing Airmen receive guidance on medical treatment techniques during a tactical care scenario as part of Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024. Set against the unmatched backdrop of the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Desert Hammer leverages Arizona’s strategic geography to provide realistic combat training for U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Casey Staheli)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 02:39
|Photo ID:
|8777993
|VIRIN:
|241115-F-XV045-1002
|Resolution:
|3871x2765
|Size:
|5.92 MB
|Location:
|GILA BEND AIR FORCE AUXILIARY FIELD, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Desert Hammer 2024: Tactical Combat Casualty Care – Training to Save Lives [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Desert Hammer 2024: Tactical Combat Casualty Care – Training to Save Lives
No keywords found.