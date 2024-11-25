944th Fighter Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen provide care for simulated injuries in a combat training scenario during Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024. This large-scale exercise showcases the adaptability of Mission Ready Airmen, advancing the skills needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving challenges of global competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Casey Staheli)
|11.15.2024
|12.02.2024 02:39
|8777996
|241115-F-XV045-1005
|2784x3798
|6.41 MB
|GILA BEND AIR FORCE AUXILIARY FIELD, ARIZONA, US
|1
|0
Desert Hammer 2024: Tactical Combat Casualty Care – Training to Save Lives
