Desert Hammer 2024: Tactical Combat Casualty Care – Training to Save Lives

GILA BEND AIR FORCE AUXILIARY FIELD, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES 11.14.2024 Courtesy Photo 944th Fighter Wing

944th Fighter Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen provide life-saving care to a simulated casualty during Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 at Gila Bend Air Force Auxiliary Field, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024. This large-scale exercise showcases the adaptability of Mission Ready Airmen, advancing the skills needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving challenges of global competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Casey Staheli)