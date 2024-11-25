Desert Hammer 2024: Tactical Combat Casualty Care – Training to Save Lives

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

944th Fighter Wing U.S. Air Force Reserve Citizen Airmen and Arizona Army National Guard Soldiers discuss mission objectives during Exercise Desert Hammer 25-1 at Auxiliary Field 6 near Gila Bend, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2024. Set against the unmatched backdrop of the Barry M. Goldwater Range, Desert Hammer leverages Arizona’s strategic geography to provide realistic combat training for U.S. and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)