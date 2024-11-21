20EBS Airmen load weapons for BTF missions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Devin Barrientos, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron weapons load crew member, loads a GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munition into the bomb bay of a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1, at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 20, 2024. BTF missions demonstrate the U.S.' extended deterrent commitment to our Allies and partners and enhance regional security.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)