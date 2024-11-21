20EBS Airmen load weapons for BTF missions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Devin Barrientos, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron weapons load crew member, prepares a GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munition to be loaded into a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1, at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 20, 2024. BTF missions enable load crews to validate their always-ready, global strike capability.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)