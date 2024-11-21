Senior Airman Devin Barrientos, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron weapons load crew member, prepares a GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munition to be loaded into a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1, at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 20, 2024. BTF missions enable load crews to validate their always-ready, global strike capability.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 04:50
|Photo ID:
|8772483
|VIRIN:
|241120-F-MJ351-1228
|Resolution:
|4924x3276
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20EBS Airmen load weapons for BTF missions [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.