20EBS Airmen load weapons for BTF missions

Senior Airmen Anthony Anderson and Devin Barrientos, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron weapons load crew members, prepare to load a GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munition onto a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1, at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 20, 2024. Throughout the BTF, load crews prepare the Stratofortress to support exercises with Allies and partners to demonstrate our shared commitment to global security and stability.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)