    20EBS Airmen load weapons for BTF missions

    20EBS Airmen load weapons for BTF missions

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Senior Airman Khyree Hill, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron weapons load crew member, prepares a GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munition to be loaded onto a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1, at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 20, 2024. BTF missions demonstrate the U.S.'s strategic bomber force capabilities that enhance the security and stability of Allies and partners.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

