20EBS Airmen load weapons for BTF missions

Senior Airman Khyree Hill, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron weapons load crew member, prepares a GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munition to be loaded onto a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1, at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 20, 2024. BTF missions demonstrate the U.S.'s strategic bomber force capabilities that enhance the security and stability of Allies and partners.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)