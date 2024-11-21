20EBS Airmen load weapons for BTF missions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Khyree Hill, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron weapons load crew member, prepares a GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munition to be loaded into a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1, at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 20, 2024. BTF operations allow U.S. Forces to conduct Dynamic Force Employment in support of the Department of Defense's National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)