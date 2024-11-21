20EBS Airmen load weapons for BTF missions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Devin Barrientos, a 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron weapons load crew member, and Staff Sgt. Dillon Homan, 20th EBS weapons load crew chief, secure an explosive into the bomb bay of a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1, at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 20, 2024. U.S. forces maintain the flexibility to adapt to changing security environments by ensuring interoperability and agility across all operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)