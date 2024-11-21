20EBS Airmen load weapons for BTF missions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A B-52H Stratofortress sits on the flightline during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 13, 2024. BTF 25-1 enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)