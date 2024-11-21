Senior Airman Devin Barrientos, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron weapons load crew member, loads a GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munition into the bomb bay of a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 20, 2024. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in recent history.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 04:50
|Photo ID:
|8772479
|VIRIN:
|241120-F-MJ351-1214
|Resolution:
|4613x3069
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20EBS Airmen load weapons for BTF missions [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.