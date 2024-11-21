20EBS Airmen load weapons for BTF missions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepare a munition to be loaded into a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1, at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 20, 2024. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of U.S. forces to address a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)