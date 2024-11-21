Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20EBS Airmen load weapons for BTF missions [Image 8 of 10]

    20EBS Airmen load weapons for BTF missions

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct preflight maintenance on a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1, at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 20, 2024. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to its Allies and partners through the global employment of our military forces.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    This work, 20EBS Airmen load weapons for BTF missions [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

