20EBS Airmen load weapons for BTF missions

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct preflight maintenance on a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1, at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 20, 2024. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to its Allies and partners through the global employment of our military forces.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)