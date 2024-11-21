U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct preflight maintenance on a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1, at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 20, 2024. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to its Allies and partners through the global employment of our military forces.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 04:50
|Photo ID:
|8772481
|VIRIN:
|241120-F-MJ351-1066
|Resolution:
|3881x2582
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20EBS Airmen load weapons for BTF missions [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.