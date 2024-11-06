A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron opens a litter during a vehicle familiarization training with 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialists within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2024. The training allowed base firefighters to get hands on with vehicles like the “Ambus,” a specialized ambulance bus designed to transport multiple patients in emergencies. (U.S. Air Force Photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 02:03
|Photo ID:
|8741941
|VIRIN:
|241030-F-BK002-2009
|Resolution:
|7314x4876
|Size:
|4.39 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical, Fire partner for enhanced emergency response [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.