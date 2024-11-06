Medical, Fire partner for enhanced emergency response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron opens a litter during a vehicle familiarization training with 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialists within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2024. The training allowed base firefighters to get hands on with vehicles like the “Ambus,” a specialized ambulance bus designed to transport multiple patients in emergencies. (U.S. Air Force Photo)