Medical, Fire partner for enhanced emergency response

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron pushes a gurney into the back of an ambulance during a vehicle familiarization training with 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialists within the Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2024. By training as a team, firefighters and medical personnel strengthen their ability to respond cohesively and efficiently in real-world crises. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 02:03
|Photo ID:
|8741939
|VIRIN:
|241030-F-BK002-2048
|Resolution:
|6964x4643
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
