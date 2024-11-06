Medical, Fire partner for enhanced emergency response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron pushes a gurney into the back of an ambulance during a vehicle familiarization training with 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialists within the Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2024. By training as a team, firefighters and medical personnel strengthen their ability to respond cohesively and efficiently in real-world crises. (U.S. Air Force photo)