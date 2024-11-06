Medical, Fire partner for enhanced emergency response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron instructs 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialists on how to properly bring a simulated litter patient onto an ambulance bus during a training event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2024. The training gave the firefighters hands-on experience with using the ambulance bus, a bus with lifesaving equipment and space to carry multiple patients. (U.S. Air Force photo)