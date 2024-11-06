A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron instructs 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialists on how to properly bring a simulated litter patient onto an ambulance bus during a training event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2024. The training gave the firefighters hands-on experience with using the ambulance bus, a bus with lifesaving equipment and space to carry multiple patients. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 02:03
|Photo ID:
|8741936
|VIRIN:
|241030-F-BK002-2261
|Resolution:
|7313x4875
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical, Fire partner for enhanced emergency response [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.