Medical, Fire partner for enhanced emergency response

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron showcases medical equipment during a training event with 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialists, Oct. 30, 2024. The training allowed both parties to gain experience working together to ensure the seamless delivery of effective, life-saving care to patients. (U.S. Air Force photo)