Medical, Fire partner for enhanced emergency response

A Royal Canadian Air Force firefighter assists in placing a simulated litter patient onto an ambulance bus during a training event with the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron and 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2024. The training focused on vehicle familiarization, and gave fire protection specialists hands-on experience using an ambulance and the ambulance bus. (U.S. Air Force photo)