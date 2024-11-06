Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical, Fire partner for enhanced emergency response [Image 5 of 11]

    Medical, Fire partner for enhanced emergency response

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A Royal Canadian Air Force firefighter assists in placing a simulated litter patient onto an ambulance bus during a training event with the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron and 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2024. The training focused on vehicle familiarization, and gave fire protection specialists hands-on experience using an ambulance and the ambulance bus. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 02:03
    Photo ID: 8741935
    VIRIN: 241030-F-BK002-2296
    Resolution: 6607x4405
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

