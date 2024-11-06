Medical, Fire partner for enhanced emergency response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron showcases medical equipment to both U.S. Air Force fire protection specialists and a Royal Canadian Air Force firefighter during a training event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2024. Working in the ambulance helped the firefighters build confidence in handling patient care in the smaller, more frequently used emergency vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo)