A 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist practices putting a simulated litter patient onto an ambulance bus during a training with the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2024. The training gave firefighters hands-on experience with using the ambulance bus, a bus with lifesaving equipment and space to carry multiple patients. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 02:03
|Photo ID:
|8741932
|VIRIN:
|241030-F-BK002-2607
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical, Fire partner for enhanced emergency response [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS