Medical, Fire partner for enhanced emergency response

A 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialist practices putting a simulated litter patient onto an ambulance bus during a training with the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2024. The training gave firefighters hands-on experience with using the ambulance bus, a bus with lifesaving equipment and space to carry multiple patients. (U.S. Air Force photo)