Medical, Fire partner for enhanced emergency response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialists practice putting a patient on a litter during a vehicle familiarization training hosted by the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2024. The training allowed both firefighters and medical personnel to gain experience working together to ensure the seamless delivery of effective, life-saving care to patients. (U.S. Air Force photo)