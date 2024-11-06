Medical, Fire partner for enhanced emergency response

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection flight, along with a Royal Canadian firefighter, prepare to carry a litter during a training event hosted by the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, Oct. 30, 2024. The hands-on training enhanced communication between medics and firefighters, strengthening team dynamics for real-world responses. (U.S. Air Force photo)
Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 02:03
Photo ID:
|8741937
VIRIN:
|241030-F-BK002-2156
Resolution:
|7537x5025
Size:
|2.3 MB
Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|0
