Medical, Fire partner for enhanced emergency response

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection flight, along with a Royal Canadian firefighter, prepare to carry a litter during a training event hosted by the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, Oct. 30, 2024. The hands-on training enhanced communication between medics and firefighters, strengthening team dynamics for real-world responses. (U.S. Air Force photo)