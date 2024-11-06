Medical, Fire partner for enhanced emergency response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron demonstrate how to put a patient on a litter during a training event with 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialists within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2024. Joint training prepares medics and firefighters to anticipate each other’s needs, which is essential for seamless emergency response. (U.S. Air Force photo)