U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron demonstrate how to put a patient on a litter during a training event with 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron fire protection specialists within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2024. Joint training prepares medics and firefighters to anticipate each other’s needs, which is essential for seamless emergency response. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2024 02:03
|Photo ID:
|8741940
|VIRIN:
|241030-F-BK002-2090
|Resolution:
|7737x5158
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical, Fire partner for enhanced emergency response [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS