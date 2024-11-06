Medical, Fire partner for enhanced emergency response

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, alongside a Royal Canadian Air Force firefighter, take part in a vehicle familiarization training within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 30, 2024. Joint training prepares medics and firefighters from both U.S. and coalition partner forces to anticipate each other’s needs, which is essential for seamless emergency response. (U.S. Air Force photo)
