Royal Australian Air Force Flight Sgt. Tristan Crump, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) observer, fires an M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System at simulated munitions during an Operation Sentinel Samurai exercise at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 20, 2024. Regular training ensures that personnel stay updated on the latest EOD technology and techniques, enhancing their effectiveness in the field and contributing to overall mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 02:18
|Photo ID:
|8673125
|VIRIN:
|240920-F-EP621-1130
|Resolution:
|7528x5019
|Size:
|14.41 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Sentinel Samurai: Building Bonds and Defusing Bombs [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Operation Sentinel Samurai: Building Bonds and Defusing Bombs
