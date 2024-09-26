Operation Sentinel Samurai: Building Bonds and Defusing Bombs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Operation Sentinel Samurai exercise patch shows the flags of participating nations at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 16, 2024. The bilateral exercise enhanced EOD technicians’ capability to operate seamlessly alongside other nations, supporting PACAF's goal of strengthening regional partnerships and enhancing collective security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)