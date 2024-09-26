Operation Sentinel Samurai: Building Bonds and Defusing Bombs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Riley Hummell, explosive ordnance disposal technician with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, clears out a booby-trapped house during an Operation Sentinel Samurai exercise at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 20, 2024. Regular training ensures that personnel stay updated on the latest EOD technology and techniques, enhancing their effectiveness in the field and contributing to overall mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)