Operation Sentinel Samurai: Building Bonds and Defusing Bombs

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sho Kasahara, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician, checks a door for booby-traps during an Operation Sentinel Samurai exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 17, 2024. The bilateral EOD exercise enhanced U.S. and Polish expeditionary skills to defeat various ordnance threats that can affect military operations throughout Indo-Pacific and European theaters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)