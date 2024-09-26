Operation Sentinel Samurai: Building Bonds and Defusing Bombs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Polish Land Forces Cpl. Nikodem Stelmaszek, right, and Warrant Officer Blazej Basinski, 16th Airfield Renovation Battalion explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians, inspect a munitions box for booby traps during an Operation Sentinel Samurai exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 16, 2024. The bilateral EOD exercise enhanced U.S. and Polish expeditionary skills to defeat various ordnance threats that can affect military operations throughout Indo-Pacific and European theaters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)