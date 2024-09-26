Operation Sentinel Samurai: Building Bonds and Defusing Bombs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sho Kasahara, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician, gives instructions to his team before engaging in an explosive vest scenario during an Operation Sentinel Samurai exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 17, 2024. The bilateral exercise enhanced EOD technicians’ capability to operate seamlessly alongside other nations, supporting PACAF's goal of strengthening regional partnerships and enhancing collective security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)