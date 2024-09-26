Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Sentinel Samurai: Building Bonds and Defusing Bombs [Image 9 of 11]

    Operation Sentinel Samurai: Building Bonds and Defusing Bombs

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Cesar Martinez, explosive ordnance disposal response element leader with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, fires an M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System at simulated munitions during an Operation Sentinel Samurai exercise at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 20, 2024. The bilateral exercise enhanced EOD technicians’ capability to operate seamlessly alongside other nations, supporting PACAF's goal of strengthening regional partnerships and enhancing collective security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 02:18
    Photo ID: 8673124
    VIRIN: 240920-F-EP621-1079
    Resolution: 6305x4203
    Size: 12.1 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Operation Sentinel Samurai: Building Bonds and Defusing Bombs

    USMC
    Interoperability
    Poland
    EOD

