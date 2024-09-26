Operation Sentinel Samurai: Building Bonds and Defusing Bombs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Cesar Martinez, explosive ordnance disposal response element leader with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, fires an M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System at simulated munitions during an Operation Sentinel Samurai exercise at Draughon Range near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 20, 2024. The bilateral exercise enhanced EOD technicians’ capability to operate seamlessly alongside other nations, supporting PACAF's goal of strengthening regional partnerships and enhancing collective security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)