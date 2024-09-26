Operation Sentinel Samurai: Building Bonds and Defusing Bombs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Polish Land Forces Cpl. Nikodem Stelmaszek, left, and Warrant Officer Blazej Basinski, 16th Airfield Renovation Battalion explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians, examine an X-ray of a simulation booby trap during an Operation Sentinel Samurai exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 16, 2024. The bilateral exercise enhanced EOD technicians’ capability to operate seamlessly alongside other nations, supporting PACAF's goal of strengthening regional partnerships and enhancing collective security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)