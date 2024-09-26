Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Sentinel Samurai: Building Bonds and Defusing Bombs [Image 8 of 11]

    Operation Sentinel Samurai: Building Bonds and Defusing Bombs

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sho Kasahara, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician, inspects a room for booby traps during an Operation Sentinel Samurai exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 17, 2024. Regular training ensures that personnel stay updated on the latest EOD technology and techniques, enhancing their effectiveness in the field and contributing to overall mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 02:18
    Photo ID: 8673123
    VIRIN: 240917-F-EP621-1045
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
