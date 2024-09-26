Operation Sentinel Samurai: Building Bonds and Defusing Bombs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sho Kasahara, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician, inspects a room for booby traps during an Operation Sentinel Samurai exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 17, 2024. Regular training ensures that personnel stay updated on the latest EOD technology and techniques, enhancing their effectiveness in the field and contributing to overall mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)