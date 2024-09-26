U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Evan McGuire, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician, digs a hole to simulate detonating unexploded ordnance during an Operation Sentinel Samurai exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 16, 2024. The bilateral EOD exercise enhanced U.S. and Polish expeditionary skills to defeat various ordnance threats that can affect military operations throughout Indo-Pacific and European theaters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2024 02:18
|Photo ID:
|8673117
|VIRIN:
|240916-F-EP621-1119
|Resolution:
|6648x4432
|Size:
|15.23 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Sentinel Samurai: Building Bonds and Defusing Bombs [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
