Operation Sentinel Samurai: Building Bonds and Defusing Bombs

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Evan McGuire, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician, digs a hole to simulate detonating unexploded ordnance during an Operation Sentinel Samurai exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 16, 2024. The bilateral EOD exercise enhanced U.S. and Polish expeditionary skills to defeat various ordnance threats that can affect military operations throughout Indo-Pacific and European theaters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)