    31st Fighter Wing strengthens Bulgarian ties with historic F-16 flight [Image 9 of 10]

    31st Fighter Wing strengthens Bulgarian ties with historic F-16 flight

    3RD AIR BASE, BULGARIA

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. John McGee, pilot assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron, gives a tour of an F-16 Fighting Falcon to Kenneth H. Merten, United States Ambassador to Bulgaria, at 3rd Air Base, Bulgaria, Sept. 13, 2024. The 31st Fighter Wing conducts annual drills alongside Bulgarian airmen, soldiers, and sailors. Interoperability has grown significantly, showcasing Bulgaria’s capabilities as a critical Ally in NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 08:07
    Photo ID: 8660718
    VIRIN: 240913-F-SH233-7703
    Resolution: 7532x5021
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: 3RD AIR BASE, BG
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    NATO
    F-16

