31st Fighter Wing strengthens Bulgarian ties with historic F-16 flight

U.S. Air Force Capt. John McGee, pilot assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron, gives a tour of an F-16 Fighting Falcon to Kenneth H. Merten, United States Ambassador to Bulgaria, at 3rd Air Base, Bulgaria, Sept. 13, 2024. The 31st Fighter Wing conducts annual drills alongside Bulgarian airmen, soldiers, and sailors. Interoperability has grown significantly, showcasing Bulgaria’s capabilities as a critical Ally in NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)