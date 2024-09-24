U.S. Air Force Capt. John McGee, pilot assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron, gives a tour of an F-16 Fighting Falcon to Kenneth H. Merten, United States Ambassador to Bulgaria, at 3rd Air Base, Bulgaria, Sept. 13, 2024. The 31st Fighter Wing conducts annual drills alongside Bulgarian airmen, soldiers, and sailors. Interoperability has grown significantly, showcasing Bulgaria’s capabilities as a critical Ally in NATO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 08:07
|Photo ID:
|8660718
|VIRIN:
|240913-F-SH233-7703
|Resolution:
|7532x5021
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|3RD AIR BASE, BG
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st Fighter Wing strengthens Bulgarian ties with historic F-16 flight [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS
31st Fighter Wing strengthens Bulgarian ties with historic F-16 flight
