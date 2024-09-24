Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Fighter Wing strengthens Bulgarian ties with historic F-16 flight [Image 3 of 10]

    31st Fighter Wing strengthens Bulgarian ties with historic F-16 flight

    3RD AIR BASE, BULGARIA

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    A Bulgarian air force MiG-29 lands at 3rd Air Base, Bulgaria, Sept. 13, 2024. Bulgaria is on track to enable 3rd Air Base to host their incoming fleet of F-16s in Spring 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 08:07
    Photo ID: 8660712
    VIRIN: 240913-F-SH233-6400
    Resolution: 6396x4264
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: 3RD AIR BASE, BG
    This work, 31st Fighter Wing strengthens Bulgarian ties with historic F-16 flight [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st Fighter Wing strengthens Bulgarian ties with historic F-16 flight

    NATO
    F-16

