A Bulgarian air force MiG-29 lands at 3rd Air Base, Bulgaria, Sept. 13, 2024. Bulgaria is on track to enable 3rd Air Base to host their incoming fleet of F-16s in Spring 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 08:07
|Photo ID:
|8660712
|VIRIN:
|240913-F-SH233-6400
|Resolution:
|6396x4264
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|3RD AIR BASE, BG
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 31st Fighter Wing strengthens Bulgarian ties with historic F-16 flight [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
31st Fighter Wing strengthens Bulgarian ties with historic F-16 flight
No keywords found.