31st Fighter Wing strengthens Bulgarian ties with historic F-16 flight

A Bulgarian air force MiG-29 flies through the sky at 3rd Air Base, Bulgaria, Sept. 12, 2024. Bulgaria is on track to enable 3rd Air Base to host their incoming fleet of F-16s in Spring 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)