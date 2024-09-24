31st Fighter Wing strengthens Bulgarian ties with historic F-16 flight

Photo By Airman Synsere Howard | Bulgarian air force Brig. Gen. Nikolay Rusev, 3rd Air base commander, left, and U.S....... read more read more Photo By Airman Synsere Howard | Bulgarian air force Brig. Gen. Nikolay Rusev, 3rd Air base commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, greet one another after a MiG-29 flight at 3rd Air Base, Bulgaria, Sept. 12, 2024. As the F-16 presents new operations and procedures for the Bulgarian air force, the 31st Fighter Wing continues to assist in developing Bulgaria’s preparations and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard) see less | View Image Page

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy – From MiG-29 to F-16, the Bulgarian air force is updating its fleet to modernize for the evolving demands of modern warfare. The first F-16s are scheduled for delivery in early 2025 and with that in mind a unique way to showcase the jet’s abilities occurred during an integration event at 3rd Air Base, Bulgaria, Sept. 13, 2024.



U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, flew Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria, in an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 510th Fighter Squadron, a first for any president of the Republic of Bulgaria.



The event displayed partnership between the two NATO countries and highlighted the shared readiness and ability to seamlessly integrate with one another. After the flight, President Radev presented Clark with the prestigious Presidential Badge of Honor, a symbol of the growing relationship between the two nations.



“It was a great honor to fly President Radev in one of our F-16s and show him the incredible versatility the aircraft brings to an air force’s arsenal. Our deep and enduring relationship with our Bulgarian partners is what allows us to succeed and distinguishes us from our competitors,” said Clark.



As the Bulgarian air force prepares to integrate F-16s into its fleet next year, events like this highlight the future of Bulgaria’s air defense. The 31st FW will continue to assist Bulgaria in its transition from Soviet era aircraft to modern NATO fighter jets.



Adding to the historic significance of the presidential flight, Clark also took to the skies in a MiG-29 fighter jet piloted by Bulgarian air force Brig. Gen. Nikolay Rusev, 3rd Air base commander. This flight provided Clark with valuable insight into the operational capabilities of Bulgaria’s current fleet.



“The MiG-29 has great maneuverability at high angles of attack. I was very impressed. But as I often say, it's not just the machine that matters, it's the pilot in the machine. Brig. Gen. Rusev is an extremely talented pilot, and I respect him greatly,” said Clark.



This partnership is an enduring testament of the 31st FW standing with Bulgaria, not only in times of peace but also in any future challenges, demonstrating that together, NATO Allies and partners are stronger, more resilient and fully capable of preserving security and peace in Europe.



While the visit was a successful integration of NATO forces, a tragedy occurred in the events leading up to the air show. The 31st FW extends its sincerest condolences and mourns the loss of two Bulgarian pilots, Major Petko Dimitrov and Senior Lieutenant Ventsislav Dunkin, who tragically lost their lives in an L-39 aircraft crash.